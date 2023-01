Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami emir Sirajul Haq has announced countrywide protest demos against inflation from Sunday. Addressing party workers at Mansoorah on Saturday, he said the unity government of the PDM and the PPP was the continuation of the PTI as the troika failed to provide any relief to the masses. People were standing in queues to purchase flour in every city and the prices of essential commodities went beyond the common man’s reach he said.