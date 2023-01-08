Share:

KARACHI- Karachi’s iconic annual food festival ‘Karachi Eat” was in full swing as the three-day event kicked off at the Beach View Park here on Friday. What started as a plan to reclaim public spaces and give people a reason to celebrate good company and build communities, marks this milestone with several innovations. Organised by ‘Eats Official’, it has also started going by the new name of Eat Food Festival Karachi. But that’s not all that has changed here. Changing at least three venues and getting bigger and bigger with more and more mouth-watering options over these years, this time the festival literally lets you ‘take the cake and eat it, too’. It is for the first time that those who would want to order anything from the festival from home can do so, too.