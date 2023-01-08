Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman said on Sunday the next mayor of Karachi would be from his party.

Talking to media persons, Khurram Sher Zaman said the local government elections in the port city would be held after a week. He further said PTI established membership camps across the city and thousands of residents became members of the party.

The PTI leader further said he held a meeting with Imran Khan previous day and discussed candidates for local polls in the metropolis.