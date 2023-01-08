Share:

Peshawar - On saturday, module validation workshops on company development training for clusters in district Khyber and peshawar came to an end.

Four validation workshops organised by Khyber pass economic Corridor (KPEC) and empowerment via Creative Integration (eCI) were attended by representatives from sMeDa, Kp-TeVTa, Kp-eZDMC, KP-IT Board, Kp BOIT, Bank of Khyber (BoK), small Industrial Development Board (SIDB), environmental protection agency (epa), Khyber Chamber of Commerce, women Chamber of Commerce peshawar, and agriculture research Institute (arI). Comprehensive training modules were prepared and presented to the appropriate stakeholders while participants’ important ideas and recommendations were captured for implementation into the training modules. KPEC is identifying prospective clusters and enhancing their competitiveness in relation to international markets in peshawar and Khyber districts. Based on the diagnostic investigation and training requirement assessment, 500 people from chosen clusters, as well as 30 Kp-TeVTa trainers, will be taught enterprise development skills.

Speaking at the workshop’s conclusion ceremony, sDU p&D Khyber pakhtunkhwa Director General (DG) sohail Khan praised the activity and emphasised the importance of stakeholders’ ideas and recommendations.