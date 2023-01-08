Share:

HYDERABAD -The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health SciencesL (UMHS) Jamshoro on Saturday conducted a pre-admission entry test for admissions in various Undergraduate Degree and Diploma Programme at LUMHS. A total number of six thousand male and female candidates appeared in the test, of which admission will be granted to 750 candidates in different degree and diploma programmes. Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan who personally monitored the arrangements of the pre-admission entry test said that the University has launched various new degree and diploma programmes, which will be beneficial for the students to secure their career within the country as well as abroad.