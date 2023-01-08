Share:

Maria Khan will lead the national squad for the Four-Nation Cup that will kick off in Saudi Arabia on January 11, 2023, while defender Malika-e-Noor will assist her as vice-captain.

The 24-member national team and coaching staff will fly on the 9th of January from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore at 3 pm.

The squad comprises Forwards: Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Nadia Khan, Naqiyah Ali, Sanober Abdul Sattar, Zahmena Malik and Zoya Zeeshan

Midfielders:

Maria Khan, Amina Hanif, Anushey Usman, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed and Suha Hirani

Defenders:

Malika-e-Noor, Mishal Akram Bhatti, Nazalia Siddiqui, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi

Goalkeepers:

Fatima Naz, Mafia Parveen, Nisha Ashraf and Rumaysa Khan

The Pakistan women’s team will begin its campaign against Comoros on January 11, second match is against Mauritius on January 15, and the third is against Saudi Arabia on 19.

Sharing his views, Chairman Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik said: "The squad selected for the 4-Nation Cup includes experienced players along with new talent. The national team is expected to perform well in the first event of 2023. We are providing equal opportunities for male and female footballers to play more international matches that surely will give positive results in future," he added.