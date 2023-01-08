Share:

Modernisation, making the lives easier, has made the people inactive. Glimpsing into the antiquity, sapiens used to be involved in various physical activities. They used to listen, read and write even their mundaneness. Thus, they were active and creative. The habit of reading was one of the first-rate habits. It not only amused the people, but, lead them to the shores of knowledge and creativity. Moreover, games made them feel energetic.

Additionally, there was no addiction of any digital practices. As screen addiction is on the raise it is damaging people’s brains in general and the youth’s in particular. Secondly, radios and all accessories of that era, let the people know the essence of listening and observing. To cut a long story short, there were no short cut scenes in the lives of people. They were not living their lives on the strength of gadgets but by their own. Sadly, all has diminished. People have left their lives, being led by the machines and giving them cheap entertainment. These days, people have buried their heads in sands and have reclined on the grounds of accessories and gadgets.

Despite being involved in any one of the above mentioned activities, folks have made themselves lazy owing to the inventions—making them sluggish. They must practice, but with regard to their mental and physical health.

MOOSA PANHWAR,

Sukkur.