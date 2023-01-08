Share:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a song “Aao Hum Kucch Aisa Karein” to highlight flood victims trauma and appeals to the spirit of giving and the moral imperative of helping those in difficulty.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, the track was launched in view of the Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being held in Geneva tomorrow.

It was penned, composed, and sung by Shakeel Asghar Malik, who is an officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan.

The song, captioned in English as ‘Acts of Humanity’, is dedicated to the victims of recent floods in Pakistan and appeals to the spirit of giving and the moral imperative of helping those in difficulty.

The soulful music track has been designed and recorded under the supervision of veteran music maestro Mujahid Hussain.