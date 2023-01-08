Share:

Peshawar - A dviser to prime Minister engineer amir Muqam has said that the Motorway is a gift from pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz sharif to the people of hazara.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Thakot-alai Khwar transmission line, the Thakot PESCO office, and the re-conducting of the Thakot Chakisar Feeder in the Thakot district Battagram. Former provincial assembly members Nawabzada w ali Muhammad, Muhammad rashad, Niaz Muhammad, Tehsil Chairman Chakisar Bakht alam, PML-N District president Mahajireen Khan, Tahir Khan, and others addressed the event.

The PM’s advisor said that today, the Thakot Grid was upgraded from 3,300 KVa to 132,000 KVa, and the transmission connection from alai Khwar power house to Thakot Grid was formally inaugurated, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of hazara.

He went on to say that everyone should be proud of the Muslim League-N for believing in actual work rather than rhetoric and that the people of Battagram should now back Nawaz sharif and his party. engn amir Muqam stated that whether it was an earthquake, flood, or terrorism, the PML-N supported the people of the whole province, particularly the people of Battagram. he further said that the people of Battagram should see the true face of the deceitful Imran Niazi and support the true representatives of the people.

According to him, Imran Niazi began politics with falsehoods and continues to do so to this day. according to amir Muqam, Imran Niazi mercilessly plucked Nawaz sharif’s plant of progress and prosperity destroying the economy and institution.