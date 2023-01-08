Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mohammad Zubair, spokesperson for PMLN supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday said in the runup to the next general elections, the PML-N leadership was contemplating rejuvenating the party. Talking to a private media channel, the former Sindh Governor said there was no possibility of early elections; the general elections would be held in Oct 2023. He said that party posts of PML-N were given based on popularity and Maryam is Pakistan’s most popular leader, so her appointment as senior vice president and chief organizer was on merit0.