Share:

Through your esteemed columns, I wish to address the U.S. Ambassador in Pakistan to make Pakistan-US relations memorable by releasing Dr. A’afia Siddiqui who is currently imprisoned in U.S. jail. I recall that the existence of viable civil society is common between Pakistan and the United States. The release of Dr. A’afia Siddiqui will be considered a token of friendship and will further add to the reputation and dignity of the United States. I understand that the United States will resolve the remains of a two-decade-long presence in Afghanistan with the spirit of tolerance and forgiveness. The international community and peace-loving masses of the world expect a general amnesty for the detainees and convicts including Dr. A’afia Siddiqui imprisoned in U.S Jail. She deserves to be freed on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. My appeal should be considered as the expression of the public sentiments of millions and your benevolent response will raise high the soft image of the United States.

Dr. A’afia Siddiqui is sick and her children are continuously deprived of their mother’s presence, love, and affection due to her detention. It is also not their fault to be going through this ordeal.

I hope that the Ambassador will recommend the contents of this appeal to President Joe Biden, Foreign, and Justice Ministers as well as The Heads of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives or any other relevant forum.

MAHFOOZUN NABI KHAN,

Karachi.