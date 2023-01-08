Share:

Finance and= Revenue Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on claimed that Pakistan s foreign exchange reserves weren t $4 billion but were actually $10 billion.

Talking to the media, he said Pakistan was repaying its outstanding debts on time, adding the foreign exchange reserves would soon stabilize again.

The minister said that the country s foreign exchange reserves clocked at $10bn as $6bn were lying with the local commercial banks.

He said a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would visit Pakistan soon and that he would also meet with the Fund s officials in Geneva.

Dar further said funds from friendly countries including Arab countries would also be transferred to Pakistan soon.