ISLAMABAD-The most awaited play of the icon Anwar Maqsood, “Saadhay 14 August” started its one-month shows at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Saturday till February 7 for fun lovers.

Directed by Dawer Mehmood, the play is a production of KopyKats Productions which has a proud heritage of producing original and quality Urdu theatre plays since 2007.

“Saadhay 14 August” is here in Islamabad after successfully finishing 100 shows in Karachi to bring laughter and satire for fun lovers.

The play, which has been written by the eminent Anwar Maqsood, was able to gather audiences from all walks of life, and individuals of all ages and genders. It drew packed houses from the first performance until the very last, said M. Ahmed Shah, President of Arts Council of Pakistan.

The play features some of the most well-known national figures from both the past and present. It is a part of the trilogical series that was first staged as “Pawnay 14 August” ten years ago. The series’ final chapter, “Saadhay 14 August” commemorates its conclusion.

The play’s legendary writer, Anwar Maqsood states: “This series is really close to my heart and was made while keeping something positive while also considering the current plight of the nation. We expect that Saadhay 14 August will receive the same level of support in Islamabad as it has in Karachi.”

According to Ahmed Shah, “Anwar Maqsood has actually brought theatre back to Pakistan, and when it is his screenplay, we are sure it will be adored and admired by the public and would draw huge crowds to the theatre.”

Director of the play Daawar Mehmood says, “Like Karachi, we hope to exceed the expectations of the crowd in Islamabad. The play has all the necessary ingredients for a successful theatrical presentation, including a superb script written by none other than Anwar Maqsood, outstanding acting, scenes and sets that were carefully built with attention to detail of each region being portrayed.”

The play “Saadhay 14 August” is the perfect example of how a serious issue can be handled in a light-hearted, entertaining, and humorous manner while still capturing the audience’s attention.

