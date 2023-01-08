Share:

Rawalpindi-Police officers investigating an armed attack case that left a man dead and injuring another on Girja Road appear to be still clueless about the identity and possible motive of the two attackers despite the passage of one and half month, which caused immense anxiety to the victim’s family.

On November 24, 2022, fear gripped residents of Girja Road after reports surfaced of a brazen armed attack targeting two men namely Amjad alias Ambo Gujar and Ikram Hussain in the area. Amjad died in the hospital later on, whereas, his friend Ikram Hussain is undergoing the medical treatment.

Subsequently, the police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 302/324/34 of PPC on complaint of the injured man Muhammad Akram and launched a manhunt and an investigation into the motive and identity of the attackers. However, the victim’s family, while talking to The Nation on Saturday, expressed their deep concerns over the slackness and laziness of investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit of Police Station Dhamial, wherein, the case was registered. “We are running from pillar to post in search of justice but police are not cooperating with us. More than one and half month ago, my brother Amjad was killed by two armed assassins but the investigators neither obtained CCTV footage of the route the killers escaped on nor recorded my statement,” said Muhammad Ashraf. He said that the investigators allegedly used delaying tactics to bury the case under the carpet. “We have not been provided with the MLR report by the investigators yet,” he said. He mentioned he lodged a complaint with CPO Rawalpindi seeking his intervention in the case.

According to the contents of the FIR, Ikram Hussain told police he was heading towards home at 10:45pm on November 24 on a motorcycle when Muhammad Amjad signaled him to stop at Girja Pulli. He said Amjad sat with him on motorcycle to go home. “As we reached Malik Colony Stop, two men riding on another motorcycle appeared from somewhere and one of them opened indiscriminate firing on us,” he said, adding that he suffered a bullet injury on thigh whereas four bullets hit Amjad. He said they both were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 where Amjad succumbed to the fatal injuries.

SHO PS Dhamial SI Adeel Khan, however, when contacted for his comments, said that SI/Investigation Officer (IO) Mirza Mukhtar is sick and hospitalized for medical treatment. He said CCTV footage could not be taken from all the CCTV cameras by police because the incident took place in darkness. He said that the applicant and the victim family are not nominating any specific accused in the murder case.