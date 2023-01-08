Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said on Saturday that College of Physician and Surgeons Pakistan’s (CPSP) role in promoting higher medical education in the country is commendable.

He also lauded the close cooperation of CPSP with UK and European countries in various medical fields. Kamran Tessori assured that problems faced by institutions will be resolved.

He was talking to Vice- President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Prof Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi who called on him in Karachi. Prof. Irshad Waheed and Ansar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The Governor and Prof Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi discussed issues including the promotion of medical education, the role of the College of Physicians and Surgeons in the training of doctors.

Tessori further said CPSP trained medical experts are making Pakistan famous all over the world. He said award of Brain Gain for CPSP is a matter of honour for the country when the doctors return after completing the training. He assured that problems faced by educational institutions will be solved on a priority basis.