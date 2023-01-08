Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi and his family were being harassed to pressurize them.

Taking to Twitter, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the establishment had no way but to use force for keeping incumbent government in power. Political opponents were using force against us but this practice would not be allowed to continue for long, he added.

On Saturday, Another twist to high drama in Punjab’s political arena appeared as PTI supremo Imran Khan said his party would begin the election campaign after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s vote of confidence in the assembly.

The deposed premier, while taking a swipe at the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said he would not provide any opportunity to the “imported group” to escape from snap elections, adding that the rulers knew that they would be rejected by the masses.