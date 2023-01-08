Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since President Arif Alvi has summoned a legislation specific joint session of parliament in next week, yet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] has yet to chalk out its strategy on controversial ‘Local Government (amendment) bill, 2022’. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI], in the Upper House of the Parliament, had strongly opposed the piece of legislation related to ICT Local Government Polls last month. The PTI senators, during the legislation on LG Polls in Senate, had started a noisy protest and gathered around the chair’s dais, chanting slogans against the government. They also tore apart the copies of the agenda so the government had to hurriedly approved the controversial Islamabad Capital Territory Local Govt (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with majority of votes. The amended bill was also hurriedly passed by the coalition government from the National Assembly in the absence of PTI MNA,s.