Spokesperson of Punjab Chief Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Sunday Punjab government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leadership will take legal action against the Election Commission s notification of new delimmitation of union councils.

Taking to twitter, Fayyazul Hassan said he totally rejected the unilateral notification of new delimitation of UCs by the ECP. The ECP has tried to impose its unilateral decision without public opinion,” he added.

ECP’s unilateral decision is based on bad faith and is taking such steps to benefit a specific political party, spokesperson to Punjab CM said.

Fayyaz Chohan further said such decisions of the Election Commission are a tantamount to robbing the people of their right to vote.Election Commission is even more terrified than the PDM.

“The Punjab government and entire PTI leadership will take legal action against this notification,” Mr Chohan affirmed.