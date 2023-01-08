Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has changed the date of the protest on the issue of delimitation in the local bodies elections and the protest will now be held on January 11 instead of the previously announced date of January 9.

MQM convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) would protest outside the provincial election commission s office against the delimitation of local bodies.

He said that on Sunday [Today] evening he will go to the residence of previous MQM leader Farooq Sattar. He told that Dr. Farooq Sattar will be invited to participate in the January 11 protest.