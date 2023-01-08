Share:

FAISALABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan spreading negative and planned propaganda that country would default. The country has to face troubles due to the propaganda on the national and the international level, he added.

He also said that Pakistan might witness a disaster if the fitna (Imran Khan) returns to power. Addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad, the interior minister urged the nation to identify the “man” and exterminate him with the power of the vote.

The interior minister held Khan responsible for the recent inflation in the country as the former prime minister had shattered the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The IMF is not interested in who the prime minister is,” Sanaullah said, adding that the international lending body asked them first to fulfil all the conditions agreed upon by the previous government and only then would it would help the country.

He held the former prime minister responsible for all the problems being faced by the country. Recalling the PMLN-led government’s achievements, the interior minister asked: “When the country was moving forward, what was the need to bring Imran into power?” Imran Khan and IMF are the reasons behind the ongoing economic crisis in the country, the interior minister said. IMF wanted the government to end subsidies and further raise the power tariff, however, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are trying to put minimum burden on the masses. He dared Imran Khan to challenge him over his alleged audio leaks. The interior minister also dared Khan to call for a forensic audit of the audio leaks purportedly featuring him. “If it [audio tapes] are proved false, then he should be supported,” said Sanaullah.