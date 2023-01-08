Share:

Pakistan's largest three-day Tech Conference and Expo titled "Future Fest 2023" is underway on third consecutive day at Expo Center in Lahore.

Entrepreneurs, decision makers, policy makers, investors and innovators are also the part of tech conference, which are highlighting the various aspects of information technology as well as its role in securing the future.

Future Fest 2023 is hosting a historic delegation of Saudi start-ups and venture capitalists who are meeting Pakistani companies and key stakeholders to explore investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and talent recruitment.

Radio Pakistan has also set-up a stall for the first time in the history to highlight it's recently incorporated technological advancements, training courses, key initiatives and opportunities for the participants.