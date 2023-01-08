Share:

In light of the economic crisis we have found ourselves in, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) drafted proposals for improving the country’s performance. From debt servicing and forgiveness to fiscal adjustments, resource allocation and boosting industrial output, the proposals offer promising measures that can be taken for the benefit of at least $15.7 to $18.9 billion on the external account. If nothing else, these will at least provide some sort of direction and structure to our recovery process.

The PBC is one of the most prominent private-sector businesses in Pakistan and undoubtedly, has valuable insight that can be used to our advantage. As of right now, our external debt is valued at $23 billion, $13 billion of which we still have to repay. Considering the rate at which our foreign reserves are depleting, we barely have enough funds to run the country let alone think about channeling all of it abroad. The PBC suggested that a comprehensive case for debt forgiveness and servicing must be made, and we have plenty of ground to ask for this considering the $30 billion we have suffered in losses due to the flood.

At the same time, it also gave advice for the domestic industry that should be redirected at enhancing exports that have performed well in the international market, like the IT industry. Bonds tied to the US should be readjusted to fall in line with interest rates globally. This will ensure that current deposits are retained and new ones are secure. It even emphasised the importance of transitioning onto renewable energy. Even though we may not necessarily have the infrastructure for it, we must start investing in renewable energy because it will provide long-term benefits and cut down on our import bill.

Suggestions like these are rooted in years of success as a business and come from experts across many fields. But, these are also not ideas that are new. Time and time again, the government has been urged to make these changes and the time is now. The cumulative benefit of such changes will add at least Rs.1 trillion to the fiscal account in the future. We must reconsider our approach and take the steps that are needed before we decent into further chaos and uncertainty.