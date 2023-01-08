Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought much needed attention to the long-lasting impact of devastation caused by climate change. He asserted that while the majority of Sindh and Balochistan are still inundated, international attention has been directed away from the floods to other matters. Given that the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan is just around the corner, it is vital that we take full advantage to bring attention because by July of 2023, we might find ourselves facing the same problem.

The conference on a ‘climate resilient Pakistan’ is set to be held in Geneva on January 9. Pakistan will be co-hosting with the United Nations (UN), and countless countries from across the world are expected to be in attendance. This would present the perfect opportunity for our leaders to reiterate the devastating impact of climate change on countries like Pakistan that are the most susceptible to extreme weather patterns and have limited resources to tackle it, prevent it or mitigate damages caused by it.

The 2022 floods were more devastating than the ones in 2010. Acres of land in Sindh and Balochistan are under water and even if we were to pump all of it out, it would take more than a year. 14 million people have been left food-insecure, another nine million have been pushed into poverty, two million homes have been destroyed, kilometers of roads are unusable, 23,000 schools and clinics have been completely ruined. Meanwhile, the world continues to pollute, carbon emissions are still on the rise, and financing still has not been finalised for developing states despite the historic agreement during the COP17 summit.

The conference at Geneva is an opportunity like no other; Pakistan will have a chance to prove its commitment to fighting climate change, securing the interests of states like itself that are the worst hit, and will have a chance to mold policies that will benefit millions in the future. We cannot let our experiences fade into insignificance and they must be used as a learning lesson.