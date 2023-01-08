Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi watan party (Q wp) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao while addressing a conference of Qwp office-bearers from Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, and Kolai-palas on Saturday, said that all political parties should work together to help steer the country out of its economic quagmire.

On this occasion, Jahanzeb Khan of the pakistan Muslim LeagueNawaz (PML-N) and Mian Gul of the pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced their decision to join the QWP. Aftab Sherpao urged the government and opposition to put aside their differences and work together to overcome the country’s challenges. He stated that political stability is required to improve the country’s economic status and that having elections will not address the current difficulties.

Rejecting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders’ call for new elections, he stated that the pakistan Democratic Movement-led government would finish its remaining term and the election would take place when it’s due.

According to Aftab Sherpao, the existing federal government inherited a poor economy from the PTI government, hence economic recovery would take time. According to the Qwp leader, PTI chairman Imran Niazi is hellbent on causing disorder to bankrupt the country. He blamed the former prime minister for the current economic situation, saying the PTI leader could not manage and had put the country in a slew of issues as a result of his ineptitude. In the midst of skyrocketing inflation, Aftab Sherpao urged the government to take action to bring relief to the people.

He also urged the government to take steps to reduce soaring wheat flour and other vital commodity prices. Mr Sherpao, criticising the PTI-led administration, stated that the current provincial government has completely failed to protect the rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.