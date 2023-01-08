Share:

KARACHI-Sindh government approved the procurement of 300,000 tonnes of wheat from PASSCO (Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation) so that the wheat requirement of the province could be met till the harvest of the new crop in early March.

The Chief Minister directed the food department to make necessary arrangements for the procurement of wheat, crop 2022-23 from early February so that the procurement target could be achieved.

It approved the fixation of the minimum price of sugar cane at Rs302 per 40kg and also fixed the quality premium rate at Rs0.50 (50 paisa) per 40kg as approved by the federal government in 1989-99.

Labour Minister Saeed Ghani told the meeting that a German Brand, KiK Textilian, contributed $1 million for relief for the family of deceased and injured workers of the Baldia factory fire incident and the compensation commission established by the Sindh High Court under the chairmanship of Justice Rehmat Hussain Jaffery was assigned the work of disbursement of the funds.

He said that the provincial government through the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution had been disbursing the amount of death and survival pension to the lawful survivors of the deceased workers of the factory.

The meeting was told that KiK offered to provide a long-term compensation of $5.15m, including a margin of $0.25m to International Labour Organisation, to be distributed among the victims by way of a lifetime pension scheme through SESSI on a monthly basis.

Minister Ghani told that the ILO, Geneva wanted to transfer the fund to an insurance company as its payment agent.

The committee approved the request and allowed the labour department to sign a memorandum of understanding with ILO to transfer the funds to the insurance company so that pension disbursement could be ensured from there. It also approved reserved seats for transgender persons in the local councils after discussion on the allocation of reserved seats for six categories which included one seat each for women and youth members; labour or farmer; non-Muslim members; persons with disabilities; and transgender persons.

Besides the provincial cabinet granted education remission to nine lifers convicted by antiterrorism courts. These convicted prisoners had passed Adeeb Sindhi/Urdu, matriculation, and intermediate examinations and qualified for educational remission.

The health department presented an agenda item with the request to hand over the administrative control of Reduction of Stunting and Malnutrition to Peoples Primary health Initiative (PPHI), Sindh.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho told the cabinet that PPHI had already initiated nutrition services in Dadu and Jamshoro while the health department was running the programme in 21 districts.

The cabinet approved the proposal and allowed the health department to hand over the programme to PPHI.

The provincial cabinet on the request of Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio approved the proposal to sign an agreement with the Anti-Narcotics Force to run two drug rehabilitation centres in Karachi.

The cabinet under the new local council arrangement approved handing over of 15 katchi abadis of district Central to the respective towns.

The cabinet also decided to activate its Sindh Petroleum Company by appointing Asim Murtaza as its chief executive officer.