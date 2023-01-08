Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh Police have asked the Sindh government for the allocation of Rs2.79 billion for the purchase of military-grade sophisticated and heavy weapons to eliminate and counter hardened criminals, especially dacoits of the riverine (kacha) area of Ghotki, Kashmore, and Shikarpur districts.

According to the official documents (available with The News) Inspector General of Sindh Police through the Secretary Home Department approached the Sindh government for the allocation of these funds for the purchase of required arms from Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Wah (POF).

Earlier, the Sindh Police had obtained quotations and estimates of these weapons and ammunition from the POF. The official correspondence suggests that the Sindh Police wants to purchase high-tech weapons including sniper rifles 12.7mm bore with night vision capability, thermal binoculars, advanced surveillance drones, night-vision cameras, grenade launchers, night and thermal vision capability drone cameras for monitoring operations, identify hideouts and movements of dacoits during the operations, 82mm mortar guns with 1,000 rounds, 60mm mortar guns with 1,000 rounds and automatic grenade launchers with 1,000 rounds, G3 rifles, and others.

The decision to purchase these weapons was taken by a top-level committee of Sindh Police officers constituted on the directions of the Inspector General of Sindh Police. The Sindh police has also sought special permission for acquisition of some prohibited and restricted military grade weapons and restriction.

The Sindh Police decided to purchase these weapons to counter the dacoits effectively.

The decision followed the recent martyrdom of five policemen including a DSP and SHO by dacoits in Ghotki’s Kacha area in November last year and other similar setbacks.