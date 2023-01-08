Share:

KARACHI-Shoaib Javed Hussain, chairman of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, has wished everyone a happy and healthy new year and pledged to continue digital innovation in 2023.

The chairman continued to say that a leadership team’s vision and a board of directors’ direction can only be achieved by consistent hard work of SLIC’S workforce; recognizing State life’s marketing force, staff and officers, for delivering excellent and record breaking results once again. He further thanked SLIC’s policy holders, customers and partners and more than 150 million Pakistanis, who have made State Life’s 50th year a truly special year. State Life is focused on making 2023 an even more special year, ensuring innovative and digital solutions for greater care and services to our policyholders and growth to contribute furthermore to our national economy.