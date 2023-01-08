Share:

Peshawar - The incumbent provincial government, according to Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, has taken pragmatic initiatives to modernise the health system and give common residents, simple access to quality health care.

Several initiatives have been taken to better align the health system with the needs and expectations of the public, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art clinical skills lab in HMC, the installation of modular operation theatres in tertiary health care facilities, and the renovation of non-teaching District headquarter hospitals across the province.

In a statement published by the Chief Minister’s secretariat, he said that the existing province administration is working to construct a welfare state, for which numerous reforms and uplift initiatives have been implemented. The improvement of basic health care facilities, the provision of medical equipment to health care centres, the recruitment of doctors, the advancement of tertiary hospitals, the extension of the sehat card to the province’s entire population, and numerous other reforms have resulted in uniform access to efficient health care services.

He stated that a project has been launched to renovate non-teaching District headquarters hospitals throughout the province, ensuring superior treatment facilities for people at the local level. Furthermore, rural health Centers and Basic health Units are being converted to 24-hour healthcare facilities.

It is worth noting that the current provincial yearly development programme in the healthcare sector includes a total of 132 projects, including 41 new projects. For the first time in the province’s history, rs. 25 billion has been set aside for health card plus and rs. 10 billion for the distribution of free medications, including OpD drugs.

The provincial administration has achieved great progress in the health sector during the previous four years. In almost four years, over 3,000 doctors, including specialists, have been recruited. Other developments include the operationalization of the peshawar Institute of Cardiology, the establishment of a new OpD block and Modular operation theatres in Khyber Teaching hospital, the Operationalization of allied and surgical Block and the setting up of modular operation theatres at Lrh, Fountain house peshawar, Orthopedic and spine surgery Block in hayatabad Medical Complex, Upgradation of Bacha Khan Medical Complex swabi to MTI and many more.