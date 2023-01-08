Share:

LAHORE-A bilateral cooperation agreement has been signed between the University of Central Punjab and the Walled City Authority. Under the agreement, internships, education and training, tourism and culture will be promoted for students. Apart from this, 50 percent special discount will also be given for research work and projects of students and faculty as well as additional facilities and tourism activities. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Kamran Lashari, DG Walled City Authority Lahore, signed the MoU in this regard at a special ceremony. According to the agreement, the University of Central Punjab and the Walled City Authority will promote measures for the protection and awareness of culture and heritage. In this regard, the students will be exposed to the heritage through various activities. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt and Kamran Lashari also discussed in detail other important and bilateral cooperation issues of mutual interest.