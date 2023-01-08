Share:

LAHORE - Ushna Suhail, Ex-National Champion and first and only world ranked female tennis player, hasfinished the London Tennis Association (PTA) Redbridge Level 3/British Tour Tournament as runner-up.Ushna was up against Ms. Natalie Crawford and lost with a score of 1-6,3-6.It was a match with long rallies, closely contested, though not visible from scoreline as the opponent showed more aggressive baseline and net game. Ushna said: “It was a good match, which was played on aggressive note and after a tough fight, my opponent managed to win the final and the title. I am fully satisfied with my game and opponent deserved the win.”