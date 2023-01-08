Share:

I write this letter to urge you to find a solution for the severe mosquito-borne disease in many areas/ This newspaper will allow this issue to reach a larger scale. It has been around a year; many areas are facing many severe mosquito-borne diseases. Every now and then someone in some houses is suffering from diseases like dengue, malaria, as well as chikungunya. We have even lost a few of our fellow citizens in many areas due to these diseases. We suspect the poor sanitation system and poor hygiene in the market nearby to be responsible for these diseases. Apart from diseases, mosquitoes have been a serious problem nowadays in our daily life.

We have informed the municipal corporation numerous times of this issue and have been requesting them to solve the problem. But till now, they have failed to provide us with any single concrete solution. That’s why through your esteemed daily I want to bring this issue under the concern of the higher authority.

AFIFA NAEEM,

Karachi.