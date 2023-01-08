Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain made it clear on Sunday that the Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved at any cost.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri called on PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat to underscore the matters of the Punjab’s political arena.

During his meetup with the PML-Q supremo, Mr. Haideri inquired after Mr Hussain and also sent JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s wishes to the former prime minister [Shujaat].

Comparing PTI Chairman Imran Khan with Mr Hussain, Mr Haideri said, "The PTI chief the politics were based on the promotion of the culture of foul language in the country, whereas the politics of the PML-Q chief were merely based on tolerance."