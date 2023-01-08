Share:

The Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme is set to be restarted, following approval by the CDWP in the ECNEC meeting. This refreshed scheme has an increased quantity of laptops and thus more cost allocated. This scheme, among other youth-focused initiatives, is aimed to increase the quality of education and impart practical and technical skills to the students, the importance of which has been compounded following Covid-19.

Investing in intellectual capital is important for economic development, especially in underfunded areas. Pakistan’s median age is 22.8, reflecting a very significant youth bulge. Therefore, it is important that more policies cater to the rising youth. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs has reiterated the need for this scheme as it is aimed to promote entrepreneurship and employment opportunities. There is also a student loan scheme shared under which, youth aged 15-29 can apply for student loans. Likewise, there are plans to start internships in public sector development projects and the private industrial sector.

According to the SAPM, the unemployment rate at the graduate level is 35 percent. Therefore, structural changes with such initiatives can help cater to this gap as freelancing benefits can be reaped. The freelance industry is already on the rise, with more people joining websites to contribute to the global industry. Such schemes will, therefore, allow individuals to cross the digital barrier and reach these access points. This market also caters to individuals at home and cuts costs of transport that non-remote jobs do not.

The Prime Minister’s National Laptop Scheme was introduced in 2014, modified from the Shahbaz Sharif Youth Initiative. While the benefits are expansive, a cost-benefit analysis is still warranted, in comparison to the school-going rate. The projects are cost heavy and while the intention is good, given the precarious economic situation, every cost must be well accounted for. The program occupies large fiscal space and while it is great in theory, benefits must be charted formally. The elephant in the room must also be addressed, as the scheme comes as soon as the election year has started.