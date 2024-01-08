2 persons injured in firing incident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Two people were injured in a firing incident on Sunday when an unidentified motor­cyclist opened fire on Dolphin Police personnel near PIMS Hospital in Islamabad. Ac­cording to police spokesman, the assailants fired upon Dolphin Police, prompting a retaliatory response. In the exchange of gunfire, two sus­pects were injured and sub­sequently apprehended by Dolphin Police. The prompt response from Dolphin Po­lice resulted in the arrest of the alleged gunmen, prevent­ing further escalation of the situation. The police were ac­tively investigating the inci­dent, including checking the records of the arrested sus­pects. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear and authorities are working to gather more details to ascer­tain the circumstances lead­ing to the incident.