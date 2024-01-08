3-member delegation of British organization meets IGP

LAHORE - A three-member delegation of a Brit­ish organization called on the IG Punjab here on Sunday. During the meeting, ongoing measures for the support, facilitation and education of the transgender community by Punjab Police were dis­cussed. The delegation in­cluded Asad Ali, Zahid Bhatti and Abdullah Mushtaq. The British delegation was in­formed about the ongoing measures to support trans­genders from the platform of police Tahaffuz centers. The IGP Punjab said that prior­ity measures are being taken from the platform of police Tahaffuz markaz to provide social and legal protection and dignified employment to transgender people.