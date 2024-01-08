Monday, January 08, 2024
460,881 illegal Afghan nationals returned to homeland

Agencies
January 08, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  In a concerted effort to address the issue of illegal immigration, the repatriation of foreign nationals, primarily Afghans, continues in Pakistan. During the last 24 hours, 693 illegal Afghan nationals were safely returned to their homeland, bringing the to­tal number of repatriated immigrants to 460,881, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday. The repatria­tion operation utilized 23 vehicles to transport 200 men, 164 women and 329 children back to Afghan­istan. The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP), in a meeting on October 3, set a dead­line for all foreign nationals living illegally in Paki­stan. Until October 31, individuals were given the option to leave voluntarily or face deportation. The government of Pakistan has taken an active role in facilitating the repatriation process, particularly at the Torkham and Chaman borders. This coordinat­ed effort aims to ensure a smooth and secure re­turn for individuals who had been residing in the country without legal authorization.

Four cases of jn1 virus detected in Pakistan

