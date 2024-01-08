707 students appear in KU evening entry test 2024

KARACHI - As many as 707 candidates appeared in the entry test for the BS first year of the BSCS and BSSE (Computer Sci­ence) Evening Program 2024 at the University of Karachi on Sunday.

The KU has received 855 online forms for the available 220 seats in both BS programs of the department of computer science. A 100-minute-long entry test was started at 11 a.m., and 20 examination classrooms were established in the political science and computer science departments.

According to the in-charge of the KU Directorate of Admissions, Dr. Sai­ma Akhtar, 75 candidates appeared, cleared the morning program entry test, and also submitted their online admission forms for the evening pro­gram. She added that as they had al­ready cleared their entry test, they did not need to appear in today’s entry test, and their marks (score) would be considered while preparing the final result of today’s entry test. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Kha­lid Mahmood Iraqi, Director of the Evening Program Professor Dr Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, in-charge Director­ate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Has­san Auj, Medical Consultant Dr Akmal Waheed, Campus Security Advisor Dr Salman Zubair, and others monitored the admission test proceedings.

Meanwhile, the staff of the KU Clin­ic, along with an ambulance, were also present during the test proceed­ing. The KU also established waiting areas for parents and guardians near the examination centers.

Dr Saima Akhtar said that the list of successful candidates would be uploaded within 24 hours. She men­tioned that the candidates could check their entry test marks (scores) on the official web portal, www.uo­kadmission.edu.pk, on Monday, Janu­ary 8, 2024.

Furthermore, she mentioned that the admission list for the evening program 2024 would be put on dis­play on January 13, 2024.

She also mentioned that, accord­ing to the special directives of KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, the deadline for the submis­sion of online forms for merit-based admissions for the evening session has been extended until Monday, January 8, 2024 (today). The candi­dates are directed to deposit their admission processing fees at the Bank Al-Falah Branch located at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate only.