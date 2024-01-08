Monday, January 08, 2024
All political parties should work together to bring improvement in society: Bilawal

All political parties should work together to bring improvement in society: Bilawal
Web Desk
5:52 PM | January 08, 2024
National

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said all the political parties should work together to bring improvement in society and give hope to the young generation.

Talking to the media persons outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad today, he stressed we have to extricate society from the politics of intolerance and hatred.  He said the political parties will have to learn from the history to move forward.

The Chairman PPP said the general election will be held on the 8th of next month. He said the PPP will accept the decision of the masses in the elections.

Web Desk

National

