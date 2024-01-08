Amidst rising tensions, Afghan PM says Kabul has no intention of causing harm to Pakistan

Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund on Monday reassured Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the emir of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), that Kabul has no intention of causing harm to Pakistan or any other country.

The Afghan premier’s statement came during a meeting with Fazl, who is leading an 11-member delegation, which touched down in Kabul on Sunday.

“Islamic Emirate will not permit any threat to be posed to any country,” Akhund was cited in a statement released by Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. He also highlighted the crucial role of religious scholars in resolving issues and dispelling misunderstandings between Islamabad and Kabul.

Fazl was extended an invitation by the interim Afghan government last month, marking his first visit to Afghanistan since the Taliban assumed control in 2021.

Before embarking on Afghanistan trip, Fazl had asserted that the visit would consider the interests of both Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding that he intended to communicate Pakistan's position to the Taliban leaders. According to Fazl, the Foreign Office had provided him a briefing on Jan 3, highlighting Pakistan's stance and demands.

During the meeting, the Aghan prime minister called for a cessation of what he deemed as Pakistan’s "brutal" policy towards Afghan refugees, saying that “such actions do not solve problems, but contribute to mistrust”.

Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, also present at the meeting, highlighted the issues faced by Afghan traders and challenges in transit trade and exports caused by Pakistani officials. Muttaqi stressed that trade and economic matters should not be sacrificed for political purposes.