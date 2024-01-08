An overview of recent advances in Pakistan Railways

Pakistan Railways is the only mode of public transport which provides cheap and safe means of transportation for every class.The services available at passenger trains have been improved in quality over time and the number of trains in freight sector are increasing with every passing day. The hard earned public confidence on Pakistan Railways will gain strength with more developments in pipeline in current year. There has been an income of Rs 41 billion in the first half of current fiscal year which is first time in the history of Pakistan Railways. The figure was Rs 28 billion in the last fiscal year, the closure of trains due to devastating floods in the country being the main reason for reduced earnings alongwith lesser income from freight sector. But the things have improved with time and Pakistan Railways is hopeful to achieve its target of FY 2023-24 a month before the completion of fiscal year . With the right measures, the railways has started making progress.

ML1 agreement has been signed between Pakistan and China. It is an important and strategic project of CPEC which will be fast-tracked for its early implementation. The project will change the entire transportation system of Pakistan. The cost of the project has been reduced from US$ 9 billion to US$ 6.7 billion and the work on it will hopefully begin this year.Besides this, the Kohat Kharlachi Rail Project linking Pakistan to Central Asia and Russia has also been signed. The project will provide employment to the local population alongwith linking Pakistan all the way to Russia.

The Railways Automatic Billing and Travel Assistance App which can simply be called RABTA App has also been launched .This App will facilitate railways passengers and customers. They will be able to plan their journey in advance with hotel bookings and food orders being placed while sitting at home. Apart from this, parcel booking and tracking will also be possible.Moreover, the passengers will also have access to the Train Operation Management System. The administrative and financial affairs of the railways have been digitized while e-tendering has also been initiated . The work on the project to shift existing railway stations and installations of the railways network on solar energy is at full pace. Welfare sector has also been improved by bringing reforms. All railway hospitals have been opened to the general public under the in-sourcing policy so that the medical services can be provided to common man alongwith employees of Pakistan Railways.

The provision of quality services to the passengers including satisfactory cleaning arrangements and to facilitate business community in delivery of goods have also been among the priorities of Railways administration. Ten new trains have started operation last year which significantally increased the number of passengers. Similarly state-of-the-art dining car has also been inaugurated.Moreover, manufacturing of fog guidance device has been started and it is being installed in four trains including Khyber Mail on trial basis. Railway network is being shifted to online Fuel Management System to reduce fuel costs. The work to install the meters of the supply companies in residential colonies of Railways will be completed in the next three months. In addition to it,the valuable land of Pakistan railways has been taken away from land mafia.The country's worst floods in 2022 badly affected railways installations and infrastructure.

Heavy rains lashed the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan. Pakistan Railways restored Peshawar-Karachi train operation in just one month without any external help. Later on ,Hark Bridge was rebuilt with the cooperation of NLC within a short period of time restoring the connectivity of the Quetta via rail with the rest of the country. Overall, for Pakistan Railways the year 2023 was very important in which many unfinished projects were completed. Two hundred and thirty passenger coaches and eight hundred and twenty freight wagons were imported from China. Similarly,the completion of the Sibi Harnai section is no less than a miracle.

The installation of Electric Arc Furnace at Railways Steel Shop Mughalpura resulted in improvement in quantity and quality of the steel. With little government patronage and investment this institution can play a very important role in country’s economy and is already doing so.