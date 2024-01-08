Arrangements finalised to make anti-polio drive successful: Commissioner

KARACHI - Commissioner Muham­mad Saleem Rajput has said the arrangements were finalized to start an anti-polio drive in the city from Monday (January 08) and there was the need to achieve a 100 per cent tar­get by administering polio drops to every child un­der 5 years of age. He said this while addressing 450 community Mobilizers in a meeting held at the Arts Council here the other day. The Commissioner said the aim of polio eradica­tion could not be achieved until every child is immu­nized. He said that a com­prehensive strategy was adopted for the anti-polio drive and all refusal cases have also been identified. He said the community mobilizers should con­vince parents of children who were reluctant to im­munize them so that a 100 per cent target could be achieved. If a single child misses the polio vaccine, the possibility of the polio virus will exist, the com­missioner said, adding that polio workers must reach out to all refusal cas­es to ensure their immuni­zation. The commissioner also held meetings with all Deputy Commissioners and UC Medical Officers to make the anti-polio drive successful.