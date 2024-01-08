Authorities directed to complete Rwp Safe City Project by Jan 30

RAWALPINDI - Commis­sioner Rawalpindi Division, Lia­quat Ali Chatta, has directed the authorities concerned to utilize all resources to complete the Rawalpindi Safe City project by January 30.

The commissioner was in­formed that the project would be completed in two phases and that all-out efforts were being made for the immediate activa­tion of the Safe City system. The deadline of January 30 had been set by the Punjab government to make the Rwp Safe City Project functional, he informed.

The administration had given permission to FWO to cut the road, he said, adding that 92 sites were identified in phase one and civil teams were engaged in the excavation. The work was in progress at 61 sites, he informed. All the departments should fully cooperate with FWO to make the project functional until the dead­line, the commissioner instructed.

In the new system of Safe City Authority, the software would be developed in a machine learning model, he informed. The cameras would be capable of instantly alerting the system by identifying the faces of the suspects.

In the first phase of the project, the cameras would be installed at 370 different sites and points, in­cluding major intersections, major mosques, churches, commercial points, Muharram procession routes, and petrol pumps. The Safe City project would be very benefi­cial for the citizens of Rawalpindi, the commissioner added. Rawal­pindi Safe City would help improve the sense of security among the citizens, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.