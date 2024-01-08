Bahawalpur win U-16 Inter- Division Athletics Championship

LAHORE - The Under-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Athletics Championship concluded here at Punjab Stadium on Sunday. Hun­dreds of male and female athletic players from all divisions are participat­ing in the Annual Sports Calendar Programme events, being organised under the banner of Pun­jab Sports Department. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail distributed prizes among the top perform­ing players. Bahawalpur Division, with 49 points, bagged the first position in the U-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Athletics Championship. Faisalabad division stood second with 41 points while Lahore division won the third position with 31 points followed by Sargodha Division with 28 points. Speaking on the occasion, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that new talented players are emerging from inter-division competitions. He congratulated the suc­cessful players and their team officials. He added that Under-16 Talent Hunt Programme has great sig­nificance in the develop­ment of sports across the province. “Sports Board Punjab will continue to or­ganize such events for the development of sports in all parts of the province.” Director Sports Yasmin Akhtar, Director Youth Af­fairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, all Divisional Sports Offi­cers of Punjab and other officials were also present on this occasion. On the other hand, the thrilling matches of the Under-16 Inter-Division Girls/Boys Badminton Championship are under way at NPSC Gymnasium Hall. This championship will con­tinue till January 10.