Bahawalpur win U-16 Inter- Division Athletics Championship

LAHORE - The Under-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Athletics Championship concluded here at Punjab Stadium on Sunday. Hundreds of male and female athletic players from all divisions are participating in the Annual Sports Calendar Programme events, being organised under the banner of Punjab Sports Department. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail distributed prizes among the top performing players. Bahawalpur Division, with 49 points, bagged the first position in the U-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Athletics Championship. Faisalabad division stood second with 41 points while Lahore division won the third position with 31 points followed by Sargodha Division with 28 points. Speaking on the occasion, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that new talented players are emerging from inter-division competitions. He congratulated the successful players and their team officials. He added that Under-16 Talent Hunt Programme has great significance in the development of sports across the province. “Sports Board Punjab will continue to organize such events for the development of sports in all parts of the province.” Director Sports Yasmin Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, all Divisional Sports Officers of Punjab and other officials were also present on this occasion. On the other hand, the thrilling matches of the Under-16 Inter-Division Girls/Boys Badminton Championship are under way at NPSC Gymnasium Hall. This championship will continue till January 10.