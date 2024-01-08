Bangladesh turnout low in election set to keep PM Hasina in power

DHAKA - Bangladeshis largely stayed away from the polls in a general election on Sunday set to give Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a fourth straight term, af­ter a vote boycotted by the main opposition party and marred by violence.

Rights groups have warned of virtual one-par­ty rule by Hasina’s Awa­mi League in the South Asian country of 170 mil­lion people after the boy­cott by the Bangladesh Na­tionalist Party (BNP) and some smaller allies. The United States and Western nations, key customers of Bangladesh’s garment in­dustry, have called for a free and fair election, the 12th since independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Turnout was about 40% when polls closed, said chief election commission­er Kazi Habibul Awal, com­pared with over 80% in the last election in 2018. Initial results are expected early on Monday.

Voting was cancelled at seven centres due to ir­regularities while the candidature of an Awa­mi League contestant was cancelled for threatening security officials, said Ja­hangir Alam, secretary of the commission.

The BNP, boycotting the second of the past three elections, says Hasina’s party is trying to legiti­mise a sham vote. She re­fused BNP demands to re­sign and allow a neutral authority to run the elec­tion, accusing the oppo­sition of instigating an­ti-government protests that have rocked Dha­ka since late October and killed at least 14 people.

The BNP called a two-day strike nationwide through Sunday, asking people to shun the elec­tion. “The people of the country boycotted the government by not go­ing to the polling booths,” said BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan, adding the opposition’s boycott call was a success. In her lat­est 15 years in power, Ha­sina, 76, has been credited with turning around Ban­gladesh’s economy and the key garment industry. But critics accuse her of authoritarianism, human rights violations, crack­downs on free speech and suppression of dissent.

At least four peo­ple were killed on Fri­day in a passenger train fire that the government called arson. Several poll­ing booths, schools and a Buddhist monastery were set ablaze days before the poll. A person in Munshi­ganj, south of the capi­tal Dhaka, was hacked to death on Sunday morn­ing, district police chief Mohammad Aslam Khan said, adding it was unclear if the killing was related to political violence.