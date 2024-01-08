Monday, January 08, 2024
Bangladesh turnout low in election set to keep PM Hasina in power

Bangladesh turnout low in election set to keep PM Hasina in power
Agencies
January 08, 2024
DHAKA  -  Bangladeshis largely stayed away from the polls in a general election on Sunday set to give Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a fourth straight term, af­ter a vote boycotted by the main opposition party and marred by violence.

Rights groups have warned of virtual one-par­ty rule by Hasina’s Awa­mi League in the South Asian country of 170 mil­lion people after the boy­cott by the Bangladesh Na­tionalist Party (BNP) and some smaller allies. The United States and Western nations, key customers of Bangladesh’s garment in­dustry, have called for a free and fair election, the 12th since independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Turnout was about 40% when polls closed, said chief election commission­er Kazi Habibul Awal, com­pared with over 80% in the last election in 2018. Initial results are expected early on Monday.

Voting was cancelled at seven centres due to ir­regularities while the candidature of an Awa­mi League contestant was cancelled for threatening security officials, said Ja­hangir Alam, secretary of the commission.

The BNP, boycotting the second of the past three elections, says Hasina’s party is trying to legiti­mise a sham vote. She re­fused BNP demands to re­sign and allow a neutral authority to run the elec­tion, accusing the oppo­sition of instigating an­ti-government protests that have rocked Dha­ka since late October and killed at least 14 people.

The BNP called a two-day strike nationwide through Sunday, asking people to shun the elec­tion. “The people of the country boycotted the government by not go­ing to the polling booths,” said BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan, adding the opposition’s boycott call was a success. In her lat­est 15 years in power, Ha­sina, 76, has been credited with turning around Ban­gladesh’s economy and the key garment industry. But critics accuse her of authoritarianism, human rights violations, crack­downs on free speech and suppression of dissent.

At least four peo­ple were killed on Fri­day in a passenger train fire that the government called arson. Several poll­ing booths, schools and a Buddhist monastery were set ablaze days before the poll. A person in Munshi­ganj, south of the capi­tal Dhaka, was hacked to death on Sunday morn­ing, district police chief Mohammad Aslam Khan said, adding it was unclear if the killing was related to political violence.

