Bilawal dares Sharifs in their fortress

Says Lahore does not solely belong to businessmen, traders, or sports figures n Says politicians imposed by military figures opposing PPP’s presence in provincial capital n Vows to double salaries in five years after assuming power n Pledges to provide free electricity for up to 300 units to less privileged.

LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday chal­lenged the Sharifs in fortress, assert­ing that the city of Lahore belonged to the PPP, a party that stands for the representation of the poor.

Speaking at a corner meeting in his National Assembly constituency, NA-127, Bilawal emphasized that Lahore does not solely belong to business­men, traders, or sports figures, indi­rectly alluding to his political rivals in the PML-N and the PTI.

He asserted that the city truly be­longs to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Without explicitly naming anyone, Bilawal said it was their misconcep­tion that attempts to intimidate the PPP through the martyrdom of its leaders Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would be effective. Bilawal highlighted his familial connection to the city, where both his predeces­sors contested elections, and now he stands as a candidate in the same city.

In a clear reference to a PML-N leader, Bilawal questioned why cer­tain individuals raised concerns about the PPP’s presence in Lahore. Referring to his political opponents, he said that they were the ones im­posed by military figures like General Ziaul Haq, General Hameed Gul in Punjab, and General Faiz Hameed.

He criticized traditional politicians, accusing them of promoting hate, di­vision, and victimization, while posi­tioning the PPP as a party rep­resenting the downtrodden and common people of Pakistan. Bila­wal emphasized the PPP’s role as an alternative to traditional poli­tics, boasting of its young leader­ship. Encouraging his supporters to represent him in the elections, he expressed confidence in their victory, envisioning success for the PPP and the people of Lahore.

Bilawal expressed that his par­ty engages in politics in the city for the sake of “jiyalas,” emphasiz­ing their commitment to serving the poor, laborers, and white-col­lar workers. He underscored their focus on the hardworking individ­uals in the city, seeking support from the people and emphasizing the importance of their backing.

Addressing the jiyalas, Bila­wal conveyed his delight at be­ing among them and designated them as his representatives and ambassadors in the constituen­cy. He encouraged them to deliv­er the message of the PPP to every household in the area.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in­structed the jiyalas to convey his 10-point economic agenda to the people, expressing confidence in fulfilling these points to combat poverty, unemployment, and infla­tion. He outlined the key compo­nents of the economic agenda, in­cluding doubling people’s salaries in five years, providing free elec­tricity for up to 300 units to the less privileged, offering free ed­ucation for all, and ensuring free and high-quality healthcare acces­sible to everyone.

Highlighting the PPP’s commit­ment to housing, Bilawal men­tioned plans to provide homes for three million people, with own­ership awarded to women. He pledged to regularize all informal settlements and extend the Bena­zir Income Support Program. Ad­ditionally, he announced the in­troduction of initiatives such as the “Mazdoor Card,” “Kissan Card,” “Youth Card,” and the “Bhook Mi­tao” Program, with specific plans at the union council level. Chair­man Bilawal expressed deter­mination to implement these programs for the welfare and progress of the people.