Bilawal dares Sharifs in their fortress

LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday challenged the Sharifs in fortress, asserting that the city of Lahore belonged to the PPP, a party that stands for the representation of the poor.
Speaking at a corner meeting in his National Assembly constituency, NA-127, Bilawal emphasized that Lahore does not solely belong to businessmen, traders, or sports figures, indirectly alluding to his political rivals in the PML-N and the PTI.
He asserted that the city truly belongs to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Without explicitly naming anyone, Bilawal said it was their misconception that attempts to intimidate the PPP through the martyrdom of its leaders Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would be effective. Bilawal highlighted his familial connection to the city, where both his predecessors contested elections, and now he stands as a candidate in the same city.
In a clear reference to a PML-N leader, Bilawal questioned why certain individuals raised concerns about the PPP’s presence in Lahore. Referring to his political opponents, he said that they were the ones imposed by military figures like General Ziaul Haq, General Hameed Gul in Punjab, and General Faiz Hameed.
He criticized traditional politicians, accusing them of promoting hate, division, and victimization, while positioning the PPP as a party representing the downtrodden and common people of Pakistan. Bilawal emphasized the PPP’s role as an alternative to traditional politics, boasting of its young leadership. Encouraging his supporters to represent him in the elections, he expressed confidence in their victory, envisioning success for the PPP and the people of Lahore.
Bilawal expressed that his party engages in politics in the city for the sake of “jiyalas,” emphasizing their commitment to serving the poor, laborers, and white-collar workers. He underscored their focus on the hardworking individuals in the city, seeking support from the people and emphasizing the importance of their backing.
Addressing the jiyalas, Bilawal conveyed his delight at being among them and designated them as his representatives and ambassadors in the constituency. He encouraged them to deliver the message of the PPP to every household in the area.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed the jiyalas to convey his 10-point economic agenda to the people, expressing confidence in fulfilling these points to combat poverty, unemployment, and inflation. He outlined the key components of the economic agenda, including doubling people’s salaries in five years, providing free electricity for up to 300 units to the less privileged, offering free education for all, and ensuring free and high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone.
Highlighting the PPP’s commitment to housing, Bilawal mentioned plans to provide homes for three million people, with ownership awarded to women. He pledged to regularize all informal settlements and extend the Benazir Income Support Program. Additionally, he announced the introduction of initiatives such as the “Mazdoor Card,” “Kissan Card,” “Youth Card,” and the “Bhook Mitao” Program, with specific plans at the union council level. Chairman Bilawal expressed determination to implement these programs for the welfare and progress of the people.