Monday, January 08, 2024
Bilawal engages in talks with US envoy

8:12 PM | January 08, 2024
American Ambassador Donald Bloom held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

A spokesperson of the US mission said the discussion encompassed current political landscape and free, fair and transparent upcoming election.

Both the leaders shared insights on the evolving political scenario and underscored the importance of democratic process.

The spokesperson reiterated the commitment to fostering economic ties and sought avenues for collaboration and mutual benefits.

Both the leaders explored the potential of the alliance to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable practice.

