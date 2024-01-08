Border battles

Regarding reports that 23 troops were killed in the deadliest attack of the year on De­cember 13th and Kabul’s prom­ise to investigate the director of intelligence, ‘Khan attack’ (Dec 14). As we are aware, the amount of terrorism coming from across the Afghanistan border has gone up significantly since the Taliban government took over after the withdrawal of troops from the United States.

The government and securi­ty agencies at the time decided to hold negotiations with Teh­reek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) under the Afghan Taliban’s su­pervision. Thousands of TTP members were able to return to their homes in Pakistan, mostly in the newly-merged tribal dis­tricts, due to the government’s ill-advised negotiations. Parlia­ment did not impose any sanc­tions on the government’s deci­sion. The return of the terrorists caused unhappiness among the local people.

Since then, attacks from across the border have intensified, and it seems that the Pakistani secu­rity establishment is responding to the threat in a reactive man­ner. It is unclear whether there is a coherent and proactive strat­egy, like Operation Zarb-i-Azb, to defeat these terrorists. My belief is that our security establishment should take a proactive approach to targeting TTP terrorists even in their sanctuaries inside Af­ghanistan instead of the reactive one we currently follow. If neces­sary, these actions should be tak­en multiple times.

It is important to keep the door of negotiations open with the Af­ghan Taliban and make them re­alise that the cost of assisting the TTP to continue terrorist attacks in Pakistan would be too much for all parties involved.

SIRAJ AHMED MENGAL,

Balochistan.