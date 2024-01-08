Border battles

Regarding reports that 23 troops were killed in the deadliest attack of the year on December 13th and Kabul’s promise to investigate the director of intelligence, ‘Khan attack’ (Dec 14). As we are aware, the amount of terrorism coming from across the Afghanistan border has gone up significantly since the Taliban government took over after the withdrawal of troops from the United States.
The government and security agencies at the time decided to hold negotiations with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) under the Afghan Taliban’s supervision. Thousands of TTP members were able to return to their homes in Pakistan, mostly in the newly-merged tribal districts, due to the government’s ill-advised negotiations. Parliament did not impose any sanctions on the government’s decision. The return of the terrorists caused unhappiness among the local people.
Since then, attacks from across the border have intensified, and it seems that the Pakistani security establishment is responding to the threat in a reactive manner. It is unclear whether there is a coherent and proactive strategy, like Operation Zarb-i-Azb, to defeat these terrorists. My belief is that our security establishment should take a proactive approach to targeting TTP terrorists even in their sanctuaries inside Afghanistan instead of the reactive one we currently follow. If necessary, these actions should be taken multiple times.
It is important to keep the door of negotiations open with the Afghan Taliban and make them realise that the cost of assisting the TTP to continue terrorist attacks in Pakistan would be too much for all parties involved.
SIRAJ AHMED MENGAL,
Balochistan.