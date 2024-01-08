Burglar injured, held after 'encounter' with police

Monday, January 08, 2024
An alleged robber was arrested after an encounter with police in Kalimori area here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed that a robber was hiding in the area and planning to plunder cash and valuables from people.

Police were rushed to arrest the outlaw. On seeing the police party, the outlaw opened fire, which was returned effectively by the police.

As a result, the robber sustained bullet injuries. Police arrested him and shifted him to hospital, where his condition is out of danger.

Police claimed that the robber was wanted in many cases of heinous crimes.

Looted valuables and a pistol were recovered from the injured robber.

