Caretaker PM orders expediting efforts against smuggling

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday directed law enforcement agencies, including the Frontier Corps, Pakistan Customs and district administrations to expedite their efforts to completely curb the menace of smuggling.

The caretaker prime minister was chairing a review meeting regarding the Afghan Transit Trade and anti-smuggling operations, with caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the chief secretaries of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, inspectors general of Frontier Corps (FC), federal secretaries and others in attendance, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Office.

A report over the Afghan Transit Trade and curbing of smuggling was presented during the meeting.

The caretaker premier stressed that with the establishment of special economic zones and industries in the border areas of the country, provision of alternate livelihood opportunities to the inhabitants should be ensured.

The meeting was informed about the performance of Pakistan Customs, FC, district administrations and National Logistic Corporation (NLC) in the border areas. All these agencies had been working to curb smuggling in border areas preventing losses to the state exchequer.

The caretaker prime minister issued directives for formulation of a comprehensive mechanism for the provision of employment opportunities to local people. He also directed the Ministry of Trade to ensure strict monitoring of the transit trade and apprise the relevant authorities about the trends over export of goods.

The PM said that the caretaker government would continue taking steps to end smuggling till the completion of its tenure. He directed the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) to complete its scanning and checking project at the Chaman border on a priority basis.

Kakar directed the Pakistan Customs to strengthen its capacity in border areas so that the people arrested in smuggling cases could be awarded exemplary punishment in accordance with law.

Prime Minister Kakar said that in border areas, legal trade should be promoted and complete documentation ensured in this regard. He added that for the cargo monitoring, the Federal Board of Revenue’s track and trace system should be made functional.

Kakar ordered that the progress report on anti-smuggling measures be submitted during the upcoming meeting.

The PM directed that the Trade and Industries ministries should formulate a comprehensive strategy for the establishment of special investment zones and industries in border areas.