Certificates distribution event held for GAP

PESHAWAR - The Agricul­ture Department of the Govern­ment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or­ganised a certificate distribution ceremony for Global G.A.P. (Good Agricultural Practices) among Bit­ter Gourd farmers in Charsadda, a step towards sustainable agricul­tural practices.

The event, chaired by Project Di­rector Dr Bakhtiar Khan, marked a milestone in the “Introduction of Certification Facilities for Qual­ity Assurance and Creation of Mar­ket Linkages for Agriculture Inter­ventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” project.

Under the ADP programme, 10 Bitter Gourd farmers were award­ed Global GAP certificates, enabling them to access international mar­kets and high-value retail chains.

The initiative, launched in 2017 with a total cost of Rs334.832 mil­lion, aims to improve agricultural processes and create market link­ages for farmers in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

The ceremony also emphasised the importance of internation­al standards, food safety, and the growing demand for organic pro­duce.

District Director of Agriculture Extension, Ali Khan, highlighted the significance of enhancing prod­uct quality, while Dr Bakhtiar Khan stressed the need for reduced pes­ticide usage and the promotion of high-quality production and export of fruits and vegetables.

The event included an open house discussion to explore ways to enhance the international com­petitiveness of the bitter gourd in­dustry in the region.